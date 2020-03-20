DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Tennessee man who shot and killed a Decatur man in January 2018 will spend nearly two decades behind bars.
Cameron Taylor, 22, pleaded guilty earlier in March to a charge of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He is responsible for the death of Nathaniel "Nate" Majors.
A member of Majors' family discovered him unconscious at a North Graceland Avenue home and took him to a hospital. Majors was pronounced dead in hospital care after doctors found gunshot wounds had damaged his heart.
Taylor's girlfriend, who lives in Decatur, helped him travel to central Illinois from Tennessee on the day of the shooting. He had gone to Major's home to purchase $1,000 of marijuana, but only had $400 and was waiting on someone to bring the rest of the money.
Majors and his live-in girlfriend had sent messages to family members suggesting Taylor was showing suspicious behavior at the time, witnesses told police.
Authorities arrested Taylor on Aug. 7, 2018 in Tennessee. They transported him to Illinois in September of that year.
Four Class M felony charges of murder against Taylor were dismissed in exchange for his plea. He was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which is to be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
Taylor is day-for-day eligible, court records said, and was credited for time served from Sept. 21, 2018 to March 12, 2020.