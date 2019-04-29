OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WAND) – Two test dummies fell from a roller coaster and crashed into a hotel roof during ride testing.
It happened on April 20, NBC Philadelphia reports, when a routine safety check on the GaleForce ride at Playland’s Castaway Cove in New Jersey went sideways. Briant Hartley, vice president of the theme park, says the water-filled dummies had undetected leaks, causing them to lose mass and shape.
The dummies then dove into Ebb Tide Suites, causing damage to shingles and plywood in the business. A roofer responded and repaired the damage. There were no injuries.
Hartley says the ride is completely safe for people.
“You don’t lose rigidity in a person,” he said. “The lap bar comes down. You’re secured in there.”
GaleForce, like other rides, goes through two hours of testing each day. Hartley is emphasizing that rides are checked “in and out” in the park and that safety is a “top priority”, but did add that leaders will have to do a better job of making sure test dummies don’t have leaks.
The two dummies that fell from the ride were thrown out. The ride has been open since the roof damage happened.