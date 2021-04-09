DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A third COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Macon County.
The latest variant to appear in the county is the P.1 variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said was first identified in four travelers from Brazil. It was found in Macon County through laboratory testing.
The CDC said variants of concern are those in “which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
Health officials said people who test positive for a COVID-19 variant will be told to complete 10 days of isolation. Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days.
"Armed with this information as we continue to see an uptick in cases, we continue to urge our community to follow the public health measures intended to limit the spread of illness and the negative consequences associated with contraction of COVID-19," Macon County health leaders said. "Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least twenty seconds. If there is no access to water and soap, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol until soap and water is available. Keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others and wear a face covering in public settings. Limit in-person gatherings."
The public is also encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
