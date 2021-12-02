MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A threatening message written on some bathroom walls at Mt. Zion High School was found to not be credible, district officials said.
Officials said they did not believe it to be credible because "it did not target a specific individual or give a specific action." The district still took additional safety precautions and notified Mt. Zion police, which placed officers in the building.
"Again, we do not believe this to be a credible threat; however, we still need to ensure the safety of students and staff," a statement said.
Anyone with questions should contact the school office at (217)864-2363.
