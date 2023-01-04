CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three community members in Champaign will be honored with awards for their work in the community at an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Reverend Terrance Thomas isn't only a pastor at Champaign's Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, he's also an advocate for social justice, just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was.
“We’re caught up in niceties. I think if we can reclaim Dr. King’s radical voice, I think if we can do that we can begin to get to some solutions to some problems," said Thomas.
Anthony Sullers Jr. is another recipient. Sullers wears many hats in Champaign as he is a Lecturer at the University of Illinois and Lead Evaluator for the City of Champaign's Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint Project.
“History is always important especially connecting it to the work that you do. And I was able to see how historically, his passing led to what was called the Project 500 at the University of Illinois and how quite frankly that tradition and that history of bringing in and increasing enrollment for black and brown students led to me being accepted to the university,” said Sullers.
Lastly, Dawn Mosley Blackman will be honored for her humanitarian efforts by contributing to the basic human dignity of people in need.
All honorees are proud to represent Dr. King in their work for the community.
Information about the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration can be found here.
