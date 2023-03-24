SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Tickets for Illinois State Fair Grandstand Shows go on sale March 31.
“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices.”
Tickets will go live on the Ticketmaster website at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.
This year's acts include Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and Maren Morris to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
The state fair will run from August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Find more information at statefair.illinois.gov.
