DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local towing company will offer a discount rate to tow drivers home who are impaired.
TMG Towing and Recovery in Decatur announced on Halloween weekend it would tow a driver and their vehicle home for $31 who had been drinking.
"It's just a way to look out for people and make sure nobody gets hurt," said Aiden Miller, assistant.
As of Oct. 20, 1,005 people have died on Illinois roads, according to Illinois Department of Transportation.
“Halloween is scary enough without adding impaired driving to the mix,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Don’t be haunted by a bad decision. Drive sober, put the phone down and wear your seat belt. The best treat you can give or receive this Halloween is making it home safe.”
The towing company will be out all weekend at all hours of the day offering the discounted tows on Halloween weekend.
"It's really about trying to keep the community safe," said Trenton Gilman.
TMG Towing and Recovery also offers discount tows on Labor Day and 4th of July Weekend. The company also has a discount for senior citizens.
If someone has been drinking and needs a tow home this weekend they can call 217-520-6011.
