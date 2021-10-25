Where to get Halloween freebies and discounts

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Halloween is almost here, and communities across central Illinois have release their trick-or-treating hours for 2021. 

WAND has reached out to officials across the region to compiled a list  of trick-or-treating hours for central Illinois. The list is as follows: 

Arcola: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Argenta: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Arthur: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Assumption:  6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 30

Atwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Bement:  5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31  

Champaign and Urbana: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31 

Cerro Gordo: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on October 31

Charleston: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31 

Clinton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Decatur: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31

De Land: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Effingham: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Finland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Hammond: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Harristown: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Illiopolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Kansas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Lincoln: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Macon: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Maroa: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Monticello: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31

Mt. Pulaski: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31

Mt. Zion: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31

Oreana: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31 

Pana: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Ramsey: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 

Shelbyville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31 

Springfield: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31

Taylorville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31

Tuscola: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31 

Warrensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30

White Heath: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Oct. 30

