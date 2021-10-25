ILLINOIS (WAND)- Halloween is almost here, and communities across central Illinois have release their trick-or-treating hours for 2021.
WAND has reached out to officials across the region to compiled a list of trick-or-treating hours for central Illinois. The list is as follows:
Arcola: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Argenta: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Arthur: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Assumption: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 30
Atwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Bement: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Champaign and Urbana: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31
Cerro Gordo: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on October 31
Charleston: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Clinton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Decatur: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
De Land: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Effingham: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Finland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Hammond: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Harristown: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Illiopolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Kansas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Lincoln: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Macon: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Maroa: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Monticello: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Mt. Pulaski: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Mt. Zion: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Oreana: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31
Pana: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Ramsey: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Shelbyville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Springfield: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31
Taylorville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on October 31
Tuscola: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31
Warrensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30
White Heath: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Oct. 30
