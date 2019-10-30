ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Illiopolis pushed it's annual two-day trick-or-treating event to Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
The sudden change-up is because of possible inclement weather. Mayor Sam Rodgers said he can't recall a time when the Halloween tradition was pushed back.
"It's always been the 30th and the 31st of October," Rodgers said. "This is the first time we've ever changed it, that I know of."
Safe to say, the wintry like weather is to blame. No amount of candy is worth catching a cold.
Trick-or-treating in November sounds unorthodox, however, moving the dates to November is not too bad to parents. Shelley Hopkins, an avid Halloween fan herself, said the move would help parents participate with their children.
"There are so many parents that work," Hopkins added.
If parents and children are still in the trick-or-treating mood, the Illiopolis public library will have something set up.