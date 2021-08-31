NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a deadly McLean County shooting was shot and killed by law enforcement Monday, Illinois State Police said.
ISP Zone 5 Investigations said at about 3:44 p.m. Monday, Normal police responded to the 2000 block of Lambert Drive and found multiple people shot, in addition to a suspect armed with a weapon.
Police then shot the suspect, who died.
McLean County's coroner said the following people were dead at the scene: 66-year-old Ronald J. Reiner, 64-year-old Sharon Reiner and 59-year-old Julie Davis, all from the Normal area. Autopsies are still being scheduled Tuesday by the coroner's office.
Police said three additional people went to local hospitals for treatment. One of those had life-threatening injuries, and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.
State police said the investigation is in early stages and further information will not be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.