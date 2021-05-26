CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A car rolled after hitting the back of a semi-truck in a Champaign County crash, state police said.
Troopers said the car and semi-truck were both heading eastbound on Interstate 74 at mile post 188 - a location on the east edge of Champaign-Urbana - when the car struck the semi-truck "for an unknown reason." The crash caused the car to roll over into the median.
Authorities said ambulances were on the scene after 6:30 p.m. evaluating occupants. Possible injuries are unknown.
There were traffic diversions at this location and drivers were asked to find alternate routes. At 7 p.m., traffic was backed up to exit 185.
