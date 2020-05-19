EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said a driver is charged with failing to secure children who were injured in a Monday night crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. Monday along I-57 southbound (mile post 157). An unknown vehicle in the left lane swerved and nearly hit a 2000 gray Honda van, causing the van driver to swerve to avoid a collision.
Troopers said the van driver left the road to the west and crashed. Arkansas driver Kimyada Hunter, 40, and eight passengers were hospitalized with injuries.
A 7-year-old minor in the van had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene. Every other passenger, including two 2-year-old minors, one 4-year-old minor and four adults, had non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said Hunter was cited for improper lane usage, four counts of failure to secure a child in a child restraint device and one count of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Two adult passengers were also charged, with one cited for failure to wear a seat belt and the other for illegal transportation of alcohol.
No information is available at this time about the 7-year-old child's condition.
