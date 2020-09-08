SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver was hospitalized after a Tuesday crash in Sangamon County, state police said.
Authorities said the crash happened at about 9:55 a.m., when a 2006 gray Pontiac was moving eastbound on Illinois Route 97 east of Bradfordton Road. The car left the road to the right, rolled and hit a fence, per a press release.
Troopers closed down all lanes of traffic for about 45 minutes at the scene. They said the driver, 67-year-old William Martin of Monmouth, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. A 56-year-old Monmouth woman was a passenger in the car and had no injuries listed in the release.
All lanes of traffic were back open at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday.
