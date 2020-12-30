FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who troopers said was attempting to flee police has serious injuries after crashing.
Troopers said it happened on IL Route 47 just north of Ford Co. .050 North Road, when a 2001 BMW was moving southbound with exterior lights off. They said the BMW driver was trying to elude Gibson City police after a traffic stop.
The driver of a 2002 Pontiac was headed northbound on IL Route 47 when it was side-swiped by the BMW, per a press release. Troopers said the BMW kept going south for about a tenth of a mile before going off the road into a farm field and overturning, causing the driver to be ejected.
BMW driver and Rankin man Dewey Couch, 60, went to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. They identified the Pontiac driver as 57-year-old Donald Chapman of Champaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.