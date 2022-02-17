(WAND) - Authorities are warning the public to avoid I-74 travel between Mansfield and Champaign due to crashes and whiteout conditions.
State police said interstate travel between mile marker 160 and mile post 180 should be for emergency purposes only. Travel is "extremely dangerous, if not impossible" because of conditions.
Troopers added they are responding to multiple crashes in the District 10 area because of weather and road conditions. I-74 eastbound at mile post 164 is completely blocked because of a crash involving multiple semi-trucks.
That road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
