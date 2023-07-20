URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Trustees approved the closure of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign.
The final group of students graduated in 2022.
Operations that had been based in Urbana-Champaign have now been integrated into other College of Medicine campuses in Chicago, Peoria, and Rockford.
This came following the decision in 2015 to establish the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
Carle Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana-Champaign is the world’s first engineering-based medical school.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.