SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested and charged with child abuse in Springfield.
On August 18, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took a child abuse report at a residence in the 400 block of North Daniel in Springfield.
The Sheriff’s Office was alerted by staff with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that a minor child was being subjected to physical and mental abuse in the home.
Detectives were assigned to investigate the case, in conjunction with DCFS and the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center. A search warrant was obtained for the home, and in-home surveillance cameras were seized as evidence on August 23.
On August 24, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for the two adults living in the home.
Randy J. Rogers, 35, and Ashley M. Rogers, 31, are each charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery to a minor under 13 years old.
Both were taken into custody at their home at 3:30 p.m. and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Both remain in jail on bonds of $200,000.
Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
