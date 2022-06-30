DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is awarding Master Patrol Officer Brian Allison and Officer Warren Hale with the Life Saving Award.
Police say both Officers recently earned the award for their actions while on duty that saved the life of a citizen.
According to Police, on March 9, 2022 at 11:58 a.m., Decatur Police Officers were sent to 1900 N. Monroe reference a shots fired call for service.
Upon arrival MPO Allison and Officer Hale located the victim of a shooting laying on the ground in the backyard of a residence.
The officers made a quick assessment of the injuries and discovered the victim had been shot several times all while determining the location of the suspect.
Officials report emergency medical personnel had not arrived on scene yet, when the officers noted the victim was losing a significant amount of blood from the gunshot wound to his left leg.
MPO Allison was equipped with a tactical tourniquet and provided this to Officer Hale. Officer Hale quickly evaluated the injury and placed the tourniquet on the upper leg of the victim.
The officers applied pressure to the wound which helped stop the rapid bleeding.
Officials say had the bleeding continued, the victim would have had very little chance of survival.
Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took over medical care of the victim, while Officer Hale and MPO Allison continued with the investigation.
The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was rushed into surgery to repair the injuries sustained from the bullets.
