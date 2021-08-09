COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people were sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Coles County.
According to police, James Hildebrand and Mona Blagg were traveling west bound on Route 16 just east of Route 49 on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle when they attempted to make a pass and blew a tire.
The motorcycle rear tire blew out causing the bike to sideswipe another vehicle.
Both riders sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Blagg was transported to Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon via the Charleston Fire Department, and Hildebrand was transported to the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana via Air Evac.
Officials say both are reported to be in stable condition.
At this time no other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.