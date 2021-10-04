COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A two-vehicle crash on Illinois 16 at 1200 East in Coles County led to a closure of the intersection for hours.
After 5:30 p.m. Monday, state police said the intersection would be closed for four to six hours. Authorities diverted traffic off IL 26 onto Old State Road for eastbound traffic and Osage Road for westbound traffic.
The road was back open at 10:30 p.m. Monday.
