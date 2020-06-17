(WAND) - Companies behind Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's brands are considering following the lead of the Aunt Jemima brand and making changes.
Following unrest around the U.S. that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, some companies have reconsidering branding for products due to their imagery. A statement from Mars, the owner of Uncle Ben's, said the company is "evaluating all possibilities" for the brand. It said the company stands against racial bias and injustices.
"As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do," the statement said.
Mars added its leaders aren't yet sure of what exact changes or timing will be.
Conagra, which owns Mrs. Butterworth's, said while packaging is intended to evoke images of a "loving grandmother", it "may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values." The company said it stands "in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities."
"We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's," Conagra said. "It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let's work together to progress toward change."
These potential changes would follow a decision by Quaker Oats Wednesday to make changes to Aunt Jemima products. A statement said the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."
"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.