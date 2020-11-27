(WAND) - United Airlines has started setting up charter flights to move Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine quickly if it is approved by the FDA and worldwide regulators, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The publication cites people familiar with the matter in its report. The United flights are a link in a global vaccine supply chain that leaders are setting up to make it through the logistical issues this vaccine brings.
WSJ reports Pfizer is planning to have refrigerated storage sites at its final assembly centers, which are located in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Puurs, Belgium. Storage capacity will be expanded at distribution sites located Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Karlsruhe, Germany. There are also expected to be dozens of cargo flights and truck trips in the hundreds every day.
Pfizer did not comment when The Wall Street Journal reached out for a comment on United's role in the distribution plan.
According to a letter WSJ viewed, which the Federal Aviation Administration sent on Nov. 24, United is looking to have chartered cargo flights moving between Brussels International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. An FAA statement said it supports the "first mass air shipment of a vaccine" and that it is working with airlines to do so safely.
Pfizer's vaccine must stay at very low temperatures to avoid spoiling, and United is looking for permission to have more dry ice than is normally permitted on these flights. The FAA said it is granting permission for 15,000 pounds of dry ice per flight, which is five times larger than what is normally allowed.
To keep vaccine doses cold, Pfizer has boxes the size of suitcases that will each be packed with dry ice. This method creates more shipment flexibility by avoiding larger, temperature-controlling containers.
Pfizer sought emergency use approval for its vaccine from the FDA last week. A panel of outside advisers will meet to go over the evidence behind the request on Dec. 10.
