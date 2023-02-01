CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I Doctoral student Yingying Han is hosting a four session workshop for children to learn about Chinese-American history.
The workshops will tie each lesson into present-day life with plans to discuss discrimination experienced by the Chinese-American community.
“Especially for kids, they experience that from a young age, but we don’t discuss that a lot in the community. So, I’m thinking, 'How can I combine archive museum artifacts with the struggles that the community is experiencing?',” said Han.
Han even has a student from last year to help with the workshop this year.
“He is a teenager, 15 years old, a middle school student. The Asian hate impacts teenager's mental health and he started to share his experience of being bullied at school when he just moved to the United States because he was not able to speak English,” shared Han.
To register for the workshop, click here. For more questions, contact Yingying Han at yh17@illinois.edu.
