(WAND) - UPS is planning to hire tens of thousands of employees in a virtual career fair.
The major "Brown Friday" hiring event, set for Oct. 30, is kicking off seasonal hiring for UPS. The company hopes to hire 50,000 employees just on Friday.
Danelle McCusker, vice president of human resources for UPS, said the company wants to hire about 100,000 employees in total.
"If you're looking for part-time work, full-time work, and really just interested in that holiday cash, we have that option available for you," McCusker said. "Many people in this environment are looking for some more stability, so we also have that option available. And the thing I'm most excited about is the opportunity at a career. Believe it or not, over 37 percent of our seasonal employees last year came back for permanent roles this year."
To apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.