URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council will vote Monday on a resolution allowing Urbana Schools to terminate the School Resource Officer Program.
If the resolution is approved and the district feels that it is what is best, two things will occur. The agreement would expire at the end of the current quarter and the city would work with the district to develop a financial exit strategy that would be "mutually acceptable for both parties."
For years, activists demanded schools to not have SROs. The ACLU of Champaign County said school officials should look at the data and determine what is and is not working. Carol Spindell of the ACLU told WAND News there are studies that show having police in schools is not as effective as people may think.
"Their [school resource officers] presence shifts the social climate from a community of learning (and) inclusivity towards law and order and punishment," Spindell said.
A 2013 analysis from Education Week found that Black students in Illinois are arrested twice as often than white students. Black students make up less than 20% of enrollment in schools.
The Urbana School District has two district resources officers. The ACLU of Champaign County said having SROs can cost up to $300,000.
