URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council members will meet tonight at 7 in hopes of approving the Safer Streets Proposal.
The proposal was first brought up for discussion during last weeks meeting. City Engineer, John Zeman says the members had a few questions but he is expecting the plan to be approved.
“The council members had some questions about it. It was a new topic for them last week, but I expect we’ll be able to get through. We have the application due Thursday the 15th.” said Zeman.
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission applied for a Safe Streets for All grant for the Lincoln Avenue project from Wascher Drive to Killarney Street. The estimated cost for the project is up to 10 million dollars that will be received by the city throughout the course of five years if the plan is approved.
Mayor of Urbana Diane Wolfe Marlin says she is excited to see the improvements in the city.
“I am honestly excited to see additional infrastructure that will accommodate all models of transportation, and this has been a long-term city goal. We have up to five years to plan, design, and build this project so it’s going to take a while, but this is the first step.” said Marlin.
For more information about this proposal, visit: peopleforsafestreets.weebly.com.
