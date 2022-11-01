DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Next week low-income families can officially begin applying for the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program.
This program will assist low-income families with finding a home of their choice, and rental assistance. Director of Housing Operations Brittany Savalick says they follow a strict process.
“Homes that our families choose are inspected initially before they are able to sign a lease with the landlord so in a sense yes, they do get to choose whatever home they want but we do have standards so we’re not going to place our families in homes that don’t meet those standards.” said Savalick.
Once families are approved, they must choose a home within 60 days, extensions are given for certain circumstances.
These applications haven't been opened since 2020. Savalick says it is hard to predict how many people to expect, but they are looking forward to helping these families.
“It’s a stepping-stone. A lot of our families perhaps have never lived in a home, it’s just apartments. So, it teaches responsibility.” stated Savalick.
Applications will open next Wednesday. You can apply at Vermilion Housing Authority office.
