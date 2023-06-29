CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Chatham has issued a State of Emergency and Emergency Declaration.
At approximately 12:10 pm, a severe wind-related event caused extensive damage to public and private property throughout the village.
Emergency response operations continue throughout Chatham and electricity continues to be out for a significant portion of the village.
With significant portions of the village without power, the Village recommends all residents to remain in their homes through the evening and until daylight Friday morning.
It is advised to avoid downed trees while the electric department works to restore power to avoid potential contact with downed lines and injury. While power is being restored in some areas of the Village, it is anticipated that portions of town with extensive damage may be without power for multiple days.
There is extensive debris throughout the village and the Public Works departments, supported by multiple supporting agencies and units of local government, continue to work to clear roadways and utility areas.
As a safety precaution, officials ask that residents refrain from any unnecessary travel through impacted areas while crews work.
