DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Volunteer fire departments need help. The number of volunteers are low across the country.
It's been that way for years and the pandemic didn't help. One volunteer firefighter is seeing the struggle in at his own department.
Fred Reynolds looks after two communities. He's a full time firefighter in Naperville. He currently resides in Mattoon, but he makes the drive to the Chicago area "every third day". The fire fighter also volunteers with at the Lincoln Fire Protection District.
"I guess its just the passion for the job," Reynolds chuckled.
Being a volunteer firefighter is a tough job. Nowadays, firefighters are doing more than putting out flames. They are responding to natural disasters and conducting search and rescues.
The problem is there aren't enough volunteer firefighters. The National Volunteer Fire Council said volunteer fire services make up about 70% of the US fire service. The council added volunteer numbers dropped in 30 years.
Reynolds said enrollment is down at the LFPD.
"I would say recruiting and retention are our most difficult challenges," Reynolds said.
The Mattoon resident said central Illinoisans can be part of the solution and "see what type of volunteer work they can donate to their community and the fire department." The NVFC told WAND News there is an easy solution - volunteer.
One doesn't necessarily have to be a firefighter. Central Illinoisans can get involved through fundraising and community education.
