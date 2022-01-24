ILLINOIS (WAND) - Walgreens is set to start offering free N95 masks to the public this week, according to a report from NBC Chicago.
The first stores are expected to have them available for distribution Friday. This comes as the U.S. government announced it is making 400 million masks available at no cost to the public during the week of Jan. 24.
"We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, January 28 and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following," a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement to the station. "Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability."
Federal health guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 14 said a person "may choose" to have on a N95 or KN95 mask because those options offer the most protection. The CDC did not recommend people seek out one type of mask over another, however,
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging nationally, shining light on the importance of wearing masks. President Joe Biden's administration had previously announced it would partner with pharmacies and community health centers to make masks available from America's Strategic National Stockpile.
Shipments were expected to start during the week of Jan. 14, but the program is not expected to be operating fully until early February.
Health centers and pharmacies who are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be distributing masks. Each resident is limited to three masks a person in order to ensure there is broad access, per a White House official.
CVS plans to start offering the free N95 masks at pharmacy locations in coming weeks. Walmart said it will make masks available starting late this week at the front of some Walmart and Sam's Club stores.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the following list of where a person can find a free N95 mask in Illinois:
- Albertsons Companies (including Osco, Jewel-Osco and other subsidiaries)
- Costco
- CPESN USA
- CVS
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Hy-Vee
- LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Meijer
- The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save and other brands under the company)
- Piggy Wiggly
- Schnucks
- Walgreens
- Walmart (including Sam’s Club)
Click here for a list of pharmacies and retailers who are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Details about finding a health center near you are available through this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.