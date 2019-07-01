ILLINOIS (WAND) - Walmart is adding electric vehicle charging stations to 131 Supercenters, including six in Illinois.
The new direct current fast Electrify America chargers can charge capable electric vehicles in about 30 minutes.
The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every EV model on the road today can charge there.
The locations in Illinois that will offer the charging stations are:
- Bloomington, 2225 W Market St.
- Collinsville, 1040 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.
- Joliet, 2424 W Jefferson St.
- Mount Vernon, 110 Davidson Rd.
- Rockford, 7151 Walton St.
- Springfield, 110 Lejune Dr.
"Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation's EV charging station infrastructure," Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said. "Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment."
The Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are simple to use:
• Plug in and follow instructions on touchscreen to begin charging session by inserting credit or debit card. Pricing information here.
• Option available to receive text message notifications of status of charging session.
• Electrify America's mobile app makes charging even easier. Mobile app information here.
• Drivers can conveniently shop while the vehicle charges.
Walmart has a goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.