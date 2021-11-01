DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND is excited to announce two new additional channels DEFY TV and NEWSY.
The two new channels are available to our consuming audience via antenna on 17.4 (DEFY TV) and 17.5 (NEWSY).
With the two new additions WAND broadcasts over five total channels including 17.1 (WAND), 17.2 (COZI TV), and 17.3 (ION TV).
No re-scan is necessary to obtain the new channels.
