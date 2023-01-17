(WAND WEATHER)- January temperatures are running well above average and that trend will continue.
It'll be another warm day today with highs well into the 40s with a sun and cloud mix.
Another rain maker moves in Wednesday and this will drop more rain than Monday's system. A few thunderstorm are possible by afternoon and evening south and east.
Colder weather returns Thursday with falling temperatures throughout the day with a few snow flurries.
As we head into the weekend, highs will be in the 30s to around 40°.
American models bring in a wintry mix Saturday night and Sunday, but the European models have that arriving early next week.
We'll fine tune the forecast as the week goes on.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.