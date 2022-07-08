DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police say a 27-year-old man was driving over 100 mph before colliding with a local high school teacher's vehicle in April.
An arrest warrant for Rashean Vorties detailed the police investigation that followed the crash, which critically injured Amber Johnson, 24, on April 29.
According to police, Vorties' Chrysler 300 was captured by a home doorbell camera as it headed northbound behind a white vehicle in the 2100 block of North Water Street before the crash.
Both vehicles traveled at a high rate of speed, the warrant said, and sound captured by the doorbell camera indicated the two cars were accelerating "rapidly and very hard." Another doorbell camera captured footage of the cars as they drove around other vehicles in the 2200 block of North Water.
An analysis of the doorbell surveillance videos determined that Vorties' Chrysler was driving at about 63 mph in a 35 mph zone on Water Street.
Surveillance video taken from St. Teresa High School, where Johnson works, showed the Chrysler was ahead of the white car as it passed the building. Vorties' car collided with Johnson's Ford Escape at about 10 p.m. as she drove off the school's driveway and onto Water Street.
The warrant said the Chrysler hit the driver's side of Johnson's Ford at about 109 mph at the time of impact.
Police said that the force of the Chrysler hitting the Ford was so strong, it lifted the rear end of the Ford completely off of the roadway.
Johnson suffered a two inch cut on the back of her head and fractures to her pelvis and the C5 vertebrae.
Physicians also determined that she would need a chest tube to remove air from around her lung, according to the arrest warrant. Johnson has since been taken off of a ventilator and is undergoing rehabilitation efforts.
Vorties was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated reckless driving charge after what police described as a "complex and highly technical reconstruction of events based on known facts and evidence." He has since bonded out of the Macon County Jail and is due in court on July 20.
The investigation, carried out by the Decatur Police Department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team, utilized digital crash reconstruction software in addition to witness statements and surveillance videos at the scene.
