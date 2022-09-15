SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Cirque Italia's water circus Gold Unit will be in Springfield.
Under the blue stripped tent on September 15-18, the Cirque Italia will hold a family-friendly event in the White Oaks Mall parking lot.
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers will take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a
parent’s greatest concern.
The contemporary circus showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts.
The performances are Sept. 15 - 18:
· September 15– Thursday: 7:30pm
· September 16 - Friday: 7:30pm
· September 17 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
· September 18 - Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm
For more information, click here.
