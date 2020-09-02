SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — About 48 City Water, Light and Power customers will be without water due to a main break near Ridge Avenue and Dirksen Parkway.
Westbound Ridge Avenue from Dirksen Parkway to 30th Street will be closed as CWLP crews work to repair the 10-inch water main as quickly as possible.
The affected customers will be without water for four-to-six hours into Wednesday evening as initial repairs are made at the scene.
Customers who have questions about their service should contact CWLP at 789-2323 (ext. 2) or visit www.facebook.com/4CWLP for updates.
