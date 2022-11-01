DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Halloween is over, so what do you with those leftover jack o' lanterns?
Experts say you shouldn't throw them away.
A master gardener with the University of Illinois Macon County Extension says throwing away pumpkins can be harmful for the environment.
"If you just throw it in the garbage and it goes to the landfill, there's no oxygen down there to help it decompose properly. That creates methane gas which isn't good for the environment," said Master Gardener Verlyn Rosenberg.
Methane is a greenhouse gas. It's more potent than carbon dioxide.
"Composting uses oxygen and soil added to it, to help it decompose properly," she said.
Composting isn't just good for the planet, but it's also good for your yard.
"You can use it as nutrients in your own garden," said Rosenberg.
Millions of pounds of pumpkin are thrown away worldwide each year.
If you don't have your own compost, some cities are hosting recycling events.
The City of Springfield is hosting a Pumpkin Smash this Saturday. Residents are invited to bring a bat and smash their old pumpkins. The smashed pumpkins will be collected and composted. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington St.
