DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The wheels are up for the new air service flying out of Decatur.
On Friday, SkyWest will begin its service at the Decatur Airport to Chicago, with the inaugural flight taking off at 6 a.m.
Flights run daily to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
"We are excited to be a part of the Decatur community and look forward to providing reliable, convenient air service," said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director – Market Development. "Passengers will enjoy a seamless travel process and improved flight experience onboard the quiet, comfortable 50-passenger jet."
The new air service was announced in December.