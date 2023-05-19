SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Mitch Landrieu, White House Infrastructure Coordinator, toured the Springfield Rail Improvements Project in downtown Friday. The project has received $98.1 million in federal grant funding. $19.8 of the money is from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
“The state of Illinois has received billions of dollars already from the bipartisan infrastructure law and I’m happy to be here today to celebrate,” Landrieu said. “You pass a piece of legislation but if you don’t turn dirt you’re kind of left behind and that’s not where we are. That’s why we have hit the ground running.”
Landrieu and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, (D) Illinois also viewed the new Springfield – Sangamon County Transportation Hub under construction downtown. It will consolidate AMTRAK, Greyhound and SMTD services in one location. The Hub is expected to be completed in 2025.
