SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman and a dog were rescued after ending up in Linden Lake Friday.
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said both were in the water when crews responded to the lake, which is near Lake Springfield, on Friday afternoon. After both were rescued, the woman was "extremely hypothermic."
She was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.