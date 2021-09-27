URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who embezzled money when she worked for Illini Contractor Supply must serve over four years behind bars.
Joan Chenoweth of Tolono embezzled over $600,000 from the company and failed to pay federal income tax. From 2014 to 2018, Chenoweath had control of the company's financial records and control of and access to company credit cards and its bank account. She wrote unauthorized vendor checks to herself or to cash payable from the company's bank account, wrote unauthorized payroll checks to herself that exceeded her salary, and used company credit cards to make payments to her personal credit cards.
Prosecutors said she made false entries in business financial records to avoid detection.
Chenoweth pleaded guilty on May 17, 2021 and was free on conditions of bond until her sentencing. She was told to begin serving her sentence of four years and four months (52 months) starting on Oct. 5, 2021. She must serve three years of parole after her prison sentence ends.
Prosecution had recommended a 57-month prison sentence.
Chenoweth was ordered by United States District Judge Colin S. Bruce to pay restitution in the amount of $599,152.72 to Illini Contractor Supply and another $159,384 to the Internal Revenue Service.
The case was investigated by Champaign police and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division.
