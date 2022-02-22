ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Conservation Fund is now implementing a program geared to help the new generation of farmers secure land for local food production.
"It provides basically a patient pathway to farmland ownership for a diverse generation of next generation farmers who otherwise would have a very difficult time raising the capital and building out a farm on a new site all at the same time," said Krisztian Varsa, an associate with the program.
"They are folks that have come into growing through a passion for their community, passion for producing food and, and providing healthy resources to their, to their neighbors," Varsa said.
Silvia is a veterinarian and nutritionist who recently started farming with a future focus in farming superfoods. This program is helping her make it a possibility, lowering the price of the land by taking it off the development market.
"Which makes sure that the farm will stay in farming forever. And then we're able to sell the farm to the farmer at its reduced agricultural value," said Emy Brawley, Illinois Conservation Fund Director.
