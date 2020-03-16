(WAND) - Museums from around the world are offering "virtual" tours to help keep children entertained as they are kept out of school due to the spread of COVID-19.
Schools across the country have shut down for the next few weeks and most large events have been canceled or postponed.
Many local children's museums and libraries are also closing.
12 world-famous museums are offering "virtual" tours online:
Some learning organizations like Scholastic are also offering online learning courses to help kids get an education while they are kept out of classrooms.