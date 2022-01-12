SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It's the 96th Sangamon County Boys Basketball Tournament happening at Lincoln Land Community College.
Here are the scores and highlights from today's action.
Calvary 28, Pleasant Plains 45
Lutheran 33, Williamsville 70
