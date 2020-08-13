The Apollo Conference and Illini Prairie Conference will merge for a football conference for one year only in an effort to creatively solve a scheduling problem.
The Apollo conference has seven members, which means each school has an open date in the upcoming seven-game spring schedule.
The Illini Prairie Conference has nine members, enough to complete a seven-game schedule. However, many of the schools have a gap in their schedule because St. Thomas More has decided to drop down to 8-man football.
Athletic directors and coaches from each school came together to solve each other's problem.
WEEK 1 - MT. ZION @ IVC
WEEK 2 - PRAIRIE CENTRAL @ EFFINGHAM
WEEK 3 - PONTIAC @ TAYLORVILLE
WEEK 4 - RANTOUL @ LINCOLN
WEEK 5 - SJO @ CHARLESTON
WEEK 6 - MATTOON @ MONTICELLO
WEEK 7 - MAHOMET-SEYMOUR @ UNITY
