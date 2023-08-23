ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Friday is a chance for a lot of high school football teams to start fresh.
Perhaps no team is more excited by the opportunity than the Bombers of Argenta-Oreana.
It is no secret this program has struggled the past few seasons. The Bombers have not won a game since 2019.
But head coach Clay Hauberg says this team made a lot of growth in playing harder last season.
