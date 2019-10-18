WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Grant Ripperda has been a dominant force on the field for the Williamsville Bullets for the last three years and this year is no different.
Grant has already scored 17 total touchdowns surpassing his total of 15 last season which has helped the Bullets start off undefeated through eight games.
But Ripperda's success between the sidelines is not the only reason that he's WAND's Athlete of the week he's doing very well in the class room as well.
Get this, Ripperda scored a 36 on his ACT recently, just months after scoring a 34 on the test.
Grant says that he wants to go to school for Biomedical engineering and pre-medical studies.