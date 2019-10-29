You are the owner of this article.
Athlete of the Week: Wade Jostes

WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!

Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!

To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.

 

Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)

Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)

Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)

Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)

Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)

Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball) 

Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)

Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)


Wade Jostes has indeed made mistakes this football season, but you'd pretty much need a microscope to identify one. He's thrown just one interception in nine games to go with 14 touchdowns and a 66.9 completion percentage.

Blemishes are not something Jostes has many of -- but his most impressive spotless record is one off the field: his GPA.

The junior has yet to get a B in high school and has earned a perfect 5.0 GPA.

In this WAND Sports spotlight, Jostes discusses his desire to help people once he graduates from college, his relationship with his father and coach Josh Jostes, plus why he speaks highly of the faculty at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

