WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Edgar Onatescored a remarkable 42 goals as a sophomore, then beat that total as a junior with 50. This year he posted 55 in the regular season alone as the Bulldogs head into the Class 1A playoffs.
Onate's on-field contributions are a major reason why St. Teresa made its deepest run ever last season, third place at State. But that's only part of what makes him Athlete of the Week worthy.
After graduation, Onate plans to study aerospace engineering.