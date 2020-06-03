Blake Hance's journey is certainly unique.
He grew up playing in Jacksonville, Illinois for the Crimsons, and now he's worked his way up to the NFL - where he plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hance graduated from Northwestern and entered his first training camp with the Washington Redskins. The Jags picked him up in September of 2019 and he's been with the team ever since.
Not only did Hance go from one Jacksonville to another - he also has family in both cities.
Ever since COVID-19 turned the NFL upstide down, Hance says he's just looking forward to doing what he's loved since he was in high school... playing football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.